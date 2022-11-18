November 18, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, LA: Hmmm: Suspect in vehicular assault on law-enforcement recruits released 24 hours later. “If the evidence is there, and the LASO has probable cause to charge him, why is [Nicholas Joseph] Gutierrez walking free? None of the media outlets covering this mention [George] Gascón by name, but this leaves the impression that the LASO — and likely other LA-area law enforcement agencies — have little trust in Gascón and the DA’s office these days. They seem to want a case so solid that Gascón cannot possibly deal it down without taking enormous political risks.”