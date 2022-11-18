November 18, 2022

DA TECHGUY: Reality Doesn’t Care What Twitter Employees Think or Nobody has Repealed the Laws of Supply and Demand. “Put simply while the supposedly bright people at Twitter who are considering leaving may have forgotten the laws of supply and demand Elon Musk hasn’t and if they think Twitter is suddenly going to go black because a bunch of them, even the majority of them choose to leave, then frankly [they’re] too stupid to be working at any company Musk owns.”

Related:

If Musk makes Twitter work with a headcount 80% smaller than when he bought the company, I’m even more curious to see what the tech industry shakeout might be.