November 17, 2022

THEY WERE NEVER THE SAME AFTER PETER GABRIEL LEFT: Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion. “‘Genesis had been exploring all possible options amidst the liquidity crunch resulting from the FTX news,’ the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that it took the decision to suspend redemptions after reviewing a number of options. The implosion of FTX has rippled across the industry, hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to what was once one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, and prompting investigations by regulators in several countries.”