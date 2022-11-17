November 17, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN DIVERSITY:

Shot: Here’s a List of 58 Gender Options for Facebook Users.

—ABC News, February 13th, 2014.

Chaser: San Francisco Transgender Income Program Includes 97 Gender Options, 19 Sexual Orientations.

—Joel Pollak, Breitbart.com, today.

Flashback: Microsoft just dropped the latest Pride flag design, and yes, IT’S REAL.

“As always, we’re going to remind you that Jordan Peterson called this over 5 years ago. Here’s a lecture where he said that the endgame of woke tribalism is the fracturing of things like the Pride flag into millions of ‘oppression groups’ until we get down to the rights of the individual:”