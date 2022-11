LAUGHING WOLF: The Untold Hogan’s Heroes. “Well, not completely untold, but I’m amazed at how many people have never heard this story. Over on Twitter, Don Surber made a post about Hogan’s Heroes and how all the Nazi’s were played by Jewish actors. In fact, the major actors all had very personal stories and reasons to want to portray the Nazis in a bad light.”

This is from July, but worth another look after Robert Clary’s passing.