November 16, 2022

PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ! John Fetterman Adviser Admits Senator Will Not Be Able to Answer Questions in Usual Way.

Rebecca Katz, a longtime Fetterman adviser, said there are “two things we need to get out of the way” regarding the senator-elect when responding to a reporter’s tweet saying Fetterman did not answer a question on Tuesday about if he would be wearing a hoodie — his typical campaign attire — on the Senate floor. “John Fetterman has a suit and will wear it to the Capitol,” she tweeted, admitting, “He is still recovering from a stroke and has lingering auditory processing challenges. The way Hill reporters are used to yelling questions at Senators will not work here.”

And the DNC-MSM will all go along, rather than risk being attacked on social media for defending “ableism”, a la NBC’s Dasha Burns: how the Media Trains Journalists to Lie: “By ‘ratioing’ NBC’s Dasha Burns for questioning John Fetterman’s health, her fellow journalists hid the truth from the public but exposed how they manufacture consent.”