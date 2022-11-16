November 16, 2022

DEMOCRATS ARE BATHING IN DIRTY MONEY THAT BELONGS TO DEFRAUDED CRYPTO INVESTORS:

Some have suggested FTX was nothing but a Democrat Party slush fund, with Bankman-Fried relishing his role as second largest Democrat funder in the 2022 cycle (behind George Soros). It certainly bought him access to the upper echelons of the party, as White House log books and photos of him rubbing elbows with Bill Clinton demonstrate. And the grift goes on.

Considering the nefarious nature of these donations’ origins, shouldn’t the oh-so-principled Democrats return the dirty money to FTX’s investors?

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine, appearing on “Fox & Friends” this morning, noted that the Democrats had benefitted greatly from Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent largesse:

“And the Democrats, with their $40 million that they got at least this cycle to win the midterms, plus the $10 million that this guy put into Biden’s campaign in 2020, they really owe it to the victims of this scam to give it back,” she said, noting that Bankman-Fried visited the White House several times this year.

What exactly did Bankman-Fried get in return for his $50 million (and subsequent pledge to donate $1 billion in 2024)? According to Devine, he “was behind a whole lot of legislation that was being drafted that was supposedly going to regulate crypto, but keep the SEC out of it.” Oh.