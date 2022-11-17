November 17, 2022

MEDICAL MUTILATION: No tattoos for kids — sex-change drugs are OK.

Related: The mind-blowing evil of slicing off young girls’ breasts.

Some data has been released in the United States that really tests your faith in humanity. The Daily Wire reports: ‘A new study of nationwide hospital databases found that at least 1,130 adolescents between 2016 and 2019 received “gender-affirming” chest surgeries in the US. The study, published in JAMA Paediatrics, saw a 389 per cent increase in adolescents (ages 12-17) obtaining chest surgeries from 2016 to 2019. An overwhelming majority (1,114) of the adolescents seeking this surgery were female (98.6 per cent), and just 16 were male (1.4 per cent).’

This is the United States, where the regulation of such ‘surgery’ is minimal. We should be grateful for the fact that such procedures cannot be carried out in the UK on minors, but they can receive dangerous ‘puberty blocking’ drugs under Gillick competence. This was tested in the courts, but ultimately it was held that such powerful drugs, which can cause infertility, may be administered to children in limited circumstances.

The US figures are truly shocking. First, the numbers are underreported, as they do not take into account operations carried out in private settings. Leor Sapir, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, says: ‘Because these procedures yield around $10,000 per patient, many mastectomies take place outside of hospitals in surgery centres owned by plastic surgeons themselves.’