THE HIGH PRICE OF PURITANISM: California’s Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal. “Under S.B. 793, ‘the taste or aroma of tobacco’ is the only ‘characterizing flavor’ that can legally be added to vaping products. That rule, which aims to discourage underage consumption by making such products less appealing to teenagers, will simultaneously discourage smokers from switching to a far less hazardous source of nicotine.”