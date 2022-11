SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Portland’s Antifa ‘Justice’ Strikes Again. “A Portland ‘anti-fascist’ activist has been found not guilty of being a fascist by roughing up a journalist and stealing his phone because he didn’t like what the reporter said about his Antifa friends. After the Portland judge let off the notorious Portland Antifa attacker, he delivered a lecture to the victim, reporter Andy Ngo.”