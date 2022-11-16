November 16, 2022

BLOWUP: Some photographers plan to stay away from San Francisco, demand change after violent camera robberies.

Days after a terrifying attempted robbery at gunpoint where a photographer wrestles with masked men to keep his camera gear, other photographers are speaking out, declaring they no longer will hold photoshoots in San Franciso.

The Dallas-based photographer targeted in the attack the afternoon of on November 9, did not want to be identified but says he was pistol-whipped and was “freaked out” and tried to console the wedding party where “the bride was crying the whole time.”

That same day, another photographer’s belongings were stolen at gunpoint at the same location…on the very same day.

These cases and a number of incidents ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim covered in recent years highlight the dangers for professional photographers shooting in popular tourist destinations in San Francisco.