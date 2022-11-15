November 15, 2022
SAM BANKMAN-FRIED IS NOT ALONE: Some of History’s Greatest Monsters Were Democratic Megadonors.
If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” — Sir Isaac Newton
What happened: Sam Bankman-Fried, the digital guru who earlier this year pledged to spend as much as $1 billion in support of Democratic candidates, is under federal investigation after the cryptocurrency exchange he founded declared bankruptcy amid accusations of fraud and financial mismanagement.
Why it matters: Bankman-Fried is the latest in a long line of Democratic megadonors to be accused of egregious criminal acts.
The Washington Free-Beacon’s recent parodies of Axios’ bullet point-style articles are amusing in and of themselves, but that is indeed quite a, umm, err, colorful list of DNC financial enablers.