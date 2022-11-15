November 15, 2022

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED IS NOT ALONE: Some of History’s Greatest Monsters Were Democratic Megadonors.

If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” — Sir Isaac Newton

What happened: Sam Bankman-Fried, the digital guru who earlier this year pledged to spend as much as $1 billion in support of Democratic candidates, is under federal investigation after the cryptocurrency exchange he founded declared bankruptcy amid accusations of fraud and financial mismanagement.

Why it matters: Bankman-Fried is the latest in a long line of Democratic megadonors to be accused of egregious criminal acts.