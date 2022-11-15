November 15, 2022

GENTLEMEN, YOU CAN’T COMMIT JOURNALISM HERE — THIS IS A NEWS SHOW! NBC suspends correspondent after network was forced to retract exclusive report on how Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, 82, calmly opened door to cops — and then walked towards ‘hammer intruder’ who bludgeoned him.

NBC on Paul Pelosi: “The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police." pic.twitter.com/PArqbcPAWB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2022