November 15, 2022

ENEMIES OF CIVILIZATION: Protesters Pour Black Liquid On Klimt Painting In Vienna.

Climate activists on Tuesday poured a black liquid over Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s masterpiece “Death and Life” at Vienna’s Leopold Museum, a spokesman told AFP.

“Restorers are working to determine whether the painting protected by glass has been damaged,” said Klaus Pokorny.

A group of Austrian and German climate activists called “Last generation” claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

In images shared by the group on social media two men can be seen pouring a black, oily liquid on the famous Klimt painting before being arrested by a museum employee.