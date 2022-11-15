November 15, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Someone Tell Pence to Take His 2024 Delusions and Go Home. “Not too long ago, I would have welcomed a Pence run for the Oval Office. Times have changed at a (pun intended) fever pace since the pandemic, however. Even though he was Trump’s second-in-command, Pence has a “square peg in a round hole” feel about him in the post-2020 GOP. As we saw last week, the party is struggling for an identity right now. This really isn’t a time to look to the past to get to the future.”