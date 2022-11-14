«

November 14, 2022

MULTIPLE WEBSITES ARE CALLING THE ARIZONA GOVERNOR’S RACE FOR KATIE HOBBS: Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Republican Kari Lake in Arizona Governor Race.

Lake might have made it over the top if it wasn’t for this moment:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:37 pm
