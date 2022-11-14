November 14, 2022
MULTIPLE WEBSITES ARE CALLING THE ARIZONA GOVERNOR’S RACE FOR KATIE HOBBS: Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Republican Kari Lake in Arizona Governor Race.
Lake might have made it over the top if it wasn’t for this moment:
“We don’t have any McCain Republicans here do we? Well, get the the hell out!” – Kari Lake before she called McCain a loser and white nationalist Wendy Rogers a hero.
https://t.co/CSKSmVNwsU https://t.co/9CpgicLxny pic.twitter.com/T7PtGnOXUS
— Tony Cani (@tcani) November 5, 2022