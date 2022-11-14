November 14, 2022

NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT PART OF DAVE CHAPPELLE’S SNL MONOLOGUE:

In the early 1960s, comedian Lenny Bruce was arrested on obscenity charges for merely telling jokes some found offensive. After being handcuffed and led out of an Illinois comedy club, Bruce was later vindicated when that state’s supreme court ruled that the comedian’s routine was social commentary and thus was protected by the First Amendment.

I grew up thinking all good American liberals of a certain age aware of Bruce and his legacy probably thought the state were the bad guys in that situation and he was the hero.

I thought wrong.