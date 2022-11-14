November 14, 2022

REPORT: JAY LENO SERIOUSLY BURNED IN CAR FIRE. Leno “was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face, but thankfully did not penetrate his eye or his ear. He was taken to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center where he remains. We do not specifically know his condition but it is serious enough that he’s been admitted to the hospital.”