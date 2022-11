HOW IT STARTED: Diplomats Say They Were Definitely Laughing At Trump At The UN.

When Trump focused part of his Tuesday address on Germany and warned that “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course,” the German delegation was caught smirking on camera.

—BuzzFeed,

How it’s going: Germans Attend ‘Blackout Courses’ as Energy Crisis Worsens Ahead of Christmas.

I’ll take headlines from 1944 for $500, Alex.