November 14, 2022

NBC NEWS PROJECTS HOUSE MAJORITY CONTROL: “With only a handful of races left to call, NBC News has run the numbers, calculated the odds, and has predicted the final outcome of the battle for the majority in the House of Representatives with 99.5% confidence. ‘Though NBC News cannot project control of the House at this time, the Decision Desk has released its estimate for the U.S. House of Representatives as a whole, which reflects the most probable outcome for partisan control,’ the network reports.”

Exit quote: “219 seats may not be much, but I’ll take it.”