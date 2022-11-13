November 13, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Confirmed: Soccer Is the Greatest* Threat to Freedom and Democracy. FIFA bans “human rights for all” practice jerseys at World Cup.

What happened: FIFA, the international soccer federation, refused to let the Danish national team practice in shirts promoting “human rights for all” at the World Cup, which begins later this month in Qatar.

Seriously? Yes. The chief executive of Denmark’s soccer association said FIFA rejected the team’s request “due to technical reasons.” The seemingly innocuous phrase was presumably deemed too “political” due to the host country’s appalling human rights record and ties to terrorist organizations.

Wait, what? Human rights groups have condemned Qatar for using forced labor to build the infrastructure required to host the World Cup. More than 6,500 migrant workers are believed to have died there since 2020. The country is a longstanding supporter of Hamas, the Taliban, al Qaeda, and other Islamic terrorist groups.

So why is Qatar hosting the World Cup? Because FIFA is an irredeemably corrupt organization that represents an irredeemably corrupt sport. A U.S. Justice Department investigation found that Qatar and Russia, site of the 2018 World Cup, secured hosting rights by bribing FIFA officials.