November 13, 2022

CURLY, LARRY AND MOE APPROVE THIS MESSAGE: Dana White launches ‘Power Slap,’ competitive open-handed striking sport.

UFC President Dana White on Friday announced the launch of “Power Slap,” a combat sport focused on competitive open-handed striking.

According to a news release, “Power Slap” is both sanctioned and regulated.

The release says Pilgrim Media Group will produce “Power Slap,” which “will feature competitors from across the globe competing on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique and resolve.”

According to the release, airing on TBS in early 2023, “Power Slap” will launch with an eight episode series in which “athletes will compete to earn a spot in the cast house, the first Power Slap rankings, in future Power Slap matches and world recognition.”