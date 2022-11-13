November 13, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: “Defund the Police.”

How it’s going: California sheriff’s office stops all daytime patrols due to ‘catastrophic staffing shortage.’

A California county sheriff’s office announced that it will stop its daytime police patrol due to a “catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency.”

Tehama County, which is located north of Sacramento and has a population of 65,000, will suspend daytime patrol services starting November 20.

Ending the patrols could prove dangerous considering that Red Bluff, the county’s most populated city, has a violent crime rate higher than 97% of other U.S. cities, according to Neighborhood Scout.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office released a statement announcing the decision and noted, “Over the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which has been directly linked to pay disparities. A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage.”

According to KRCR-TV, the Tehama County Jail is currently around 60% of its staffing capacity. Over the past year, the sheriff’s office has lost 20 employees.