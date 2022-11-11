November 11, 2022

LATERAL MOVE: Addidas and Balenciaga replaces Kanye West with Bella Hadid.

However, in October — just one day after making his runway debut at Balenciaga’s mud-covered fashion show in Paris — the rapper debuted his own Yeezy Season 9 collection, which included “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. In the subsequent days and weeks, West, 45, has continued to push the white supremacist phrase in addition to spewing anti-Semitic remarks, none of which he’s apologized for.

On Oct. 21, Balenciaga announced it was cutting ties with West, ending the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga partnership helmed by the fashion house’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” parent company Kering told WWD at the time. West’s photo was scrubbed from Balenciaga’s Instagram and website as well.

While West’s 10-year contract with Adidas seemed tenuous in recent months for a number of reasons, tons of celebrities called on the brand to terminate its deal amid the rapper’s anti-Semitic rants. After placing the partnership “under review,” Adidas — which had served as the manufacturer and distributor of the Yeezy brand since 2016 — finally terminated the collaboration.