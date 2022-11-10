«
»

November 10, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Connecticut 7th grade teacher details sexual fantasies with minor students to Project Veritas.

Related: A Word to the Wise Liberal. “This is a PSA to all male Democrat staffers: If a really hot chick goes on a few dates with you, there’s a 75% chance that she works for James O’Keefe.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:14 pm
