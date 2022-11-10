K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Connecticut 7th grade teacher details sexual fantasies with minor students to Project Veritas.

BREAKING Project Veritas: Connecticut School Director Placed "On Leave" After Detailing Sexual Fantasies with Minor Students "They [students] are naughty” "They spread their legs wide open…just brutal" “Every day there is different panties on"pic.twitter.com/i92e5FA28B — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 10, 2022

