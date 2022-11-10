November 10, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: Report Says Disney Wants to Make Indiana Jones … a Girl.

The biggest test screening disaster involves one cut of the film that has “Phoebe-Waller Bridge replacing Harrison Ford at the end of the movie.”

“Another unpopular conclusion had Ford’s Indiana Jones dying,” writes Ruimy. “Presumably, this would set up the franchise for further sequels with Ford not returning.”

Ford not returning is obvious. He’s 80.

This is about the brand, and only the woke groomers over at Disney could destroy the Indiana Jones brand.

After all, it was Disney that took the most beloved movie franchise in history, Star Wars, and woke-raped it until it was no longer viable as anything other than a TV show.

And allow me to add this: Who the hell is Phoebe-Waller Bridge?

I’m vaguely aware of the name. I know the woketards love her. She had a TV show on Amazon that lasted a few seasons. This is who they want to make the next Indiana Jones? Some girl who was on TV for a few years? You can see the logic behind handing the Indy baton to an Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, or Milla Jovovich. It would still be a terrible idea. But those actresses are movie stars with some credibility in the action genre.