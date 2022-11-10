November 10, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, MINNESOTA: ‘More of the same, please.’ “Crime and public safety issues were reportedly of high concern to Minnesota voters this election cycle. The crime problem that had exploded in our state in recent years was supposed to be a solidly persuasive issue that tipped the scales against the likes of Governor Walz, Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney candidate Mary Moriarty, and others. Inexplicably, voters who have all felt the negative and corrosive effects of crime in some way, went to the polls yesterday and said, ‘I’ll take more of the same, please.’ If creating an unwelcoming atmosphere for criminal behavior, and holding offenders accountable is important to you, there is reason for concern.”