November 10, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE AND THE LIVES OF OTHERS: Students Mistook an East German Uniform For a Nazi Costume, so the Principal Was Fired for Explaining the Truth.

What this incident is really all about is power. And Ms. Tang and her fellow “empowered” students are stomping all over the school administration.

Chicago Sun-Times:

She said many students were happy to see Powers suspended and hope he will be replaced with a principal “who is actually willing to listen to students and take the right step toward change.”

Gabriel Willis, 18, said he was “really disappointed” the school’s administration failed to immediately address the costume last week and looked for ways to explain and contextualize the outfit rather than listen to concerns.

“He shouldn’t have been able to walk the stage,” Willis said of the student who wore the soldier costume.

Incredible. The infants don’t care about what was actually happening, nor did they want anyone to explain any context to them. They wanted to order the principal to do what they were telling him to do.

Seig heil, baby.