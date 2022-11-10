November 10, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: The 2022 Harold Stassen Awards For Special Political Losers.

For those who don’t remember or have never watched The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, because Minnesota’s Harold Stassen lost so many times, he was a regular target of Carson’s jokes. Therefore this award will go to politicians whose careers of losses were very special, just like Harold Stassen. In fact, these losers are so bad it’s embarrassing.

In a unanimous vote between me and my computer, the 2022 Midterm Stassen award winners were Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams, and Charlie Crist.