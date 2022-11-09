November 9, 2022
STEVEN MALANGA: Trumped at the Polls. Despite Joe Biden’s deep unpopularity, GOP gubernatorial candidates backed by the former president struggled in yesterday’s election because voters disliked Trump even more than Biden.
