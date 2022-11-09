«

November 9, 2022

STEVEN MALANGA: Trumped at the Polls. Despite Joe Biden’s deep unpopularity, GOP gubernatorial candidates backed by the former president struggled in yesterday’s election because voters disliked Trump even more than Biden.

Posted by John Tierney at 10:54 pm
