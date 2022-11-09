November 9, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Delivers Clueless Response to Voters and Midterm Results:

Notice how suddenly there doesn’t seem to be a threat to “democracy” anymore? Funny how that works.

As noted above, we don’t know yet for certain, but it looks like the Republicans could win both the House and the Senate. You can see the predictions at the bottom of the chyron with 51 in the Senate and 218 in the House. We’ll have to see how it continues to shake out.

So did Biden take away anything to learn? A reporter asked him about the one thing everyone seemed to agree on: the wrong direction of the country under him. Biden’s response showed he wasn’t even pretending to have learned anything.

Reporter: “75% of people say the country is heading in the wrong direction. What do you intend to do differently?”

Biden: “Nothing because they’re just finding out what we’re doing.”

How horrible is that answer? He’s unabashedly going to continue along the disastrous path he’s been following.

Americans who voted for Democrats or who were fooled into believing Biden had achieved something by his sleight-of-hand tricks over oil and gas are about to get a rude awakening. Prepare for the oil and gas prices now to start going back up once the releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve stop. The railroad strike Biden put off? That may hit now in December, in the holiday season. On top of all that, here comes the diesel shortage as well. Prepare for all that, because it’s coming.