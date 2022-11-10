November 10, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Rick Moran: Russia Orders Retreat From Kherson, the Only Regional Capital in Ukraine It Held. “The Ukrainian military had a series of successes as it advanced on Kherson, capturing town after town from the retreating Russians.”

Matt Margolis: Where the Polls Went Wrong or Right. “Oh my, Pennsylvania. … I had such high hopes.”

Yours Truly: So Long, and Thanks for All the Judges. “There’s enough blame to go around, this isn’t all on The Donald. All the Washington leadership failed us. A few state legislatures probably moved too far, too quickly after the Dobbs decision, scaring largely pro-choice GenZ young adults to vote in defiance of the polls. But as the de facto party head, Trump can’t escape his share of the blame. So it’s my unpleasant duty to examine the rot at the top.”