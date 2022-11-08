November 8, 2022

FOX NEWS DECISION DESK RACE CALL: Gov. Abbott wins Texas race against Beto O’Rourke.

Related: Will this election finally be the end of Betoism? A quarter billion dollars in losses later, it may be time to give up on Beto O’Rourke.

Yet that’s what today’s Democratic Party has become: if you nationalize your message, go viral often enough, and enlist journalists to praise the way you sweat through your shirts — so sexily, as opposed to Ted Cruz — you too can suck massive amounts of cash out of the pockets of idiot donors who are too busy feeling good about their rightness to analyze what kind of Democrat would actually win in Texas.

Democrats should be grateful for what Greg Abbott is about to do to Beto O’Rourke. It won’t be pretty. It won’t be nice. But it will be necessary for a political party that needs to wrestle with the truth about what they’re doing wrong. Maybe this time, they’ll learn from the pain.