BREAKING: Decision in on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Race.

As Greene predicted on Saturday, “Her Democratic opponent, Army veteran Marcus Flowers, has been ‘able to raise over $15 MILLION from Democrat donors all over the country that are being lied to about his ability to win in Georgia’s beautiful deep red 14th district,’ she wrote. ‘I mean it’s impossible so they might as well pile up that $15 million and pour lighter fluid on it and set it on fire.’”