November 8, 2022

THIS IS THE WAY: DeSantis to DoJ: Pound sand. “The DeSantis administration is pushing back against President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s apparent effort to send in election ‘monitors’ inside state-run polling locations within several Florida counties. In a letter to John ‘Bert’ Russ, Deputy Chief & Elections Coordinator for the Department of Justice by Florida Department of State General Counsel Brad McVay, the DeSantis administration warns that under Florida statute, DOJ monitors ‘are not permitted’ inside Florida polling locations.”