«
»

November 8, 2022

THIS IS THE WAY: DeSantis to DoJ: Pound sand. “The DeSantis administration is pushing back against President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s apparent effort to send in election  ‘monitors’ inside state-run polling locations within several Florida counties. In a letter to  John ‘Bert’ Russ, Deputy Chief & Elections Coordinator for the Department of Justice by Florida Department of State General Counsel Brad McVay, the DeSantis administration warns that under Florida statute,  DOJ monitors ‘are not permitted’ inside Florida polling locations.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:19 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.