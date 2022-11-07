November 7, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden tells heckler ‘you look crazy’ in election eve visit to deep-blue Maryland.

President Biden fended off a group of hecklers on Monday — telling one of them “you look crazy” — as he delivered his final speech before the midterm elections in a deeply Democratic part of Maryland.

“You’re a disgrace!” the first of multiple hecklers shouted at Biden during a rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore just outside Washington.

“I tell you what, let him sing! Let the man sing,” Biden said, before reverse-heckling another disruptive guest.

“Hey man, don’t jump. You look crazy enough to jump,” the president told the second heckler, who was wearing a US flag top hat at the historically black Bowie State University.