November 7, 2022

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: White House says Biden ‘comes from coal country’ amid flap over energy comments.

The White House maintained on Monday that President Joe Biden’s words about fossil fuels were “twisted” and that, as a Scranton native, he understands the importance of coal country.

Biden exposed an energy rift in the Democratic Party days before the midterm elections, and energy is an issue that could endanger their candidates in key races that will decide which party controls Congress next year.

“The president’s words, we believe, were twisted,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Monday’s briefing. “Anyone who knows President Biden knows he comes from coal country, from Scranton, Pennsylvania.”

Biden elicited a strong backlash from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) when he said coal plants would be shut down.

“We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar also providing tax credits to help families buy energy-efficient appliances,” Biden said.

Manchin blasted Biden’s comments as “not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs.”

“No more drilling,” Biden also said when pressed by a New York rally attendee on drilling on federal land and in federal waters. This runs counter to the White House’s messaging on energy production, including his claim that oil companies should be drilling more when discussing the need to lower gas prices.