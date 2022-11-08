November 8, 2022

MIDTERMS: John Fetterman Drops Bizarre Statement About How Votes Will Be Counted in Pennsylvania.

It appears that Fetterman is saying that we won’t know the results until at least Friday. His mention of a long “week” further clarifies his meaning. But there’s a problem with his statement. Namely, that it’s false, which begs the question of what in the world he’s even talking about.

Pennsylvania has streamlined how they will count ballots this cycle after the cluster that was the 2020 election. Early votes and mail-in ballots will begin to be processed Tuesday at 7:00 AM. Counties are expected to report almost everything on election night. Further, if there are any outstanding ballots, those must be posted by 2:00 AM Wednesday.

The idea that we will still have large chunks of uncounted votes into Thursday and Friday should not be true unless Fetterman knows something we all don’t. If anything, he seems to be sowing distrust in the system, or perhaps he’s setting the stage for legal challenges in the event Oz is crowned a close winner sometime Wednesday.