November 7, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Kathy Griffin Finds Another Way to Get Attention.

The best part is that Musk wants to charge these hysterical ninnies $8 a month to maintain and improve their blue check verification. So they’re protesting by impersonating him, which demonstrates that the verification system they cherish needs to be overhauled. They just proved him right. They’re too dumb to know how dumb they are.

I’ve never gotten verified on Twitter, incidentally, and I’ve yet to be convinced I should even try. But given the fact that I was once suspended just for using the wrong emojis to address Bradley Manning, it’s great to watch these dummies protest being banned for purposely flouting the rules.

It’s difficult to put into words how deeply satisfying all this is. Every bit of it. The downfall of the censors, the seething at a billionaire who doesn’t spend his wealth the way the libs demand, the lamentation of the journos and celebrities who thought a little blue check made them special… the whole nine yardbirds.