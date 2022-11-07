November 7, 2022

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: This Is Our Job.

What do you think will happen on Election Night?

The first thing I’m sure of is that I’ll spend all night drunkblogging the results — just me, a couple of screens, a well-worn keyboard, and as much strong drink as it takes to make sense of a crazy night.

Another thing I’m sure of is that there will be some surprise results, and I’m confident that most of the surprises will trend Red rather than Blue.

The last thing I’m sure of is that it won’t all be over before most sane people — and even some of the crazy ones like me — have finally given up and passed out.

There will be races too close to call, and precincts too dirty to trust. There will be shenanigans.