November 7, 2022
JIM CLYBURN IS NOT TAKING THE MIDTERMS WELL: On Friday, The House Majority Whip told Fox News:
“This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, when it elected a chancellor that then co-opted the media,” Clyburn told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “This past president called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap. And that is what’s going on in this country.”
Clyburn is obviously echoing and amplifying the closing message the Democrats have been selling and that the public has not been buying. And in the belief that people tuning out your message must not be listening hard enough, Clyburn, the Democrats, and the MSM have decided to scream the same BS even louder hoping that sheer volume will make you relent.
* * * * * * * *
What struck me about Clyburn’s statements was not his once again proving Godwin right. Nazi analogies are frequent; mostly from the Left these days, but conservatives do it too. I have done it, although I am hardly proud of it. It is just so easy. It also always fails to persuade. Even if the literal Nazis came back tomorrow it would take a while for people to take a description of them as Nazis seriously because the reference is so overused.
What struck me instead was the praising of the Weimar Republic as “the greatest democracy going.” Wait? What? Huh? Where did he get that?
The Weimar Republic is remembered as utterly failed. Hyperinflation, the complete collapse during the Depression, moral depravity.
I guess we have one (moral depravity), are headed toward two (hyperinflation), and by God I hope to avoid the third, but fear we may not.
Is that what Clyburn actually believes was the greatest democracy going? Better than the United States? A Republic that collapsed after a bit more than a decade, and one that wound up with Hitler being appointed dictator by the president,, due to the utter failure of the government and collapse of support?
Yesterday, Clyburn went even further, telling Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, “Losing this democracy could very well be the end of the world:”
“I mean, what can you say? The guy said what he said, then immediately denied saying it. After Bream gave Clyburn an opportunity to correct his lie, he claimed he didn’t say what he said, and instead dropped the Hitler card on Trump. Then, as if his appearance wasn’t already self-demolished, Bream read Clyburn the direct quote, and he went off the rails as if it were Shannon Bream’s fault.”
I guess it has something to do with “election deniers,” a topic Clyburn knows quite a bit about:
Karl Rove reminded viewers on Fox News Channel during an appearance on Wednesday that if it were not for the help he received from an election denier, Joe Biden wouldn’t be president today. Just hours before Biden’s spur-of-the-moment address to the nation about the threat to democracy that voting for Republicans will cause, Rove brought up a little nugget from the past about Rep. James Clyburn.
Clyburn was an election denier before election deniers were cool. Rove said that in 2005, Clyburn promoted a conspiracy theory that voting machines were switching votes for Democrat John Kerry to Republican incumbent President George W. Bush.
And he was far from alone!