November 7, 2022

JIM CLYBURN IS NOT TAKING THE MIDTERMS WELL: On Friday, The House Majority Whip told Fox News:

“This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, when it elected a chancellor that then co-opted the media,” Clyburn told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “This past president called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap. And that is what’s going on in this country.”

Clyburn is obviously echoing and amplifying the closing message the Democrats have been selling and that the public has not been buying. And in the belief that people tuning out your message must not be listening hard enough, Clyburn, the Democrats, and the MSM have decided to scream the same BS even louder hoping that sheer volume will make you relent.

What struck me about Clyburn’s statements was not his once again proving Godwin right. Nazi analogies are frequent; mostly from the Left these days, but conservatives do it too. I have done it, although I am hardly proud of it. It is just so easy. It also always fails to persuade. Even if the literal Nazis came back tomorrow it would take a while for people to take a description of them as Nazis seriously because the reference is so overused.

What struck me instead was the praising of the Weimar Republic as “the greatest democracy going.” Wait? What? Huh? Where did he get that?

The Weimar Republic is remembered as utterly failed. Hyperinflation, the complete collapse during the Depression, moral depravity.

I guess we have one (moral depravity), are headed toward two (hyperinflation), and by God I hope to avoid the third, but fear we may not.

Is that what Clyburn actually believes was the greatest democracy going? Better than the United States? A Republic that collapsed after a bit more than a decade, and one that wound up with Hitler being appointed dictator by the president,, due to the utter failure of the government and collapse of support?