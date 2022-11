WHAT IS BEST IN LIFE? TO CRUSH YOUR ENEMIES, SEE THEM DRIVEN BEFORE YOU, AND TO HEAR THE LAMENTATIONS OF THE KARENS: Dem Strategist Admits Her Party ‘Did Not Listen to Voters’ and Will Lose Midterms. “Hilary Rosen, a longtime Democratic strategist, predicted on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that her party will have a bad night on Tuesday because they did not listen to voters.”