November 6, 2022

JOE BIDEN GOES UNDER THE BUS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE, AND A NEW CONTENDER EMERGES: “The big challenge is what happens after that. How can Democrats possibly not make Harris the nominee? Is their base really going to tolerate throwing the first black vice president off a cliff in favor of [Josh Shapiro,] some five-foot-tall white dude from Pennsylvania? I just don’t see it, and if certain factions try to make that happen, it’s going to get really nasty. Never mind that Gavin Newsom is obviously going to run as well. We may see the most vicious, combative Democrat primary in history going into the 2024 election, and I’m here for it.”