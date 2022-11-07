November 7, 2022

KATIE PAVLICH: New Data Wipes Out Democrat Narratives on Crime.

After ignoring crime as an issue negatively impacting voters ahead of the midterm elections next week, prominent Democrats have repeatedly made the claim that red states have higher crime rates than blue states.

…

The data in is and it debunks the desperate narrative as Democrats scramble on how to address the issue.

New analysis from the Heritage Foundation shows the vast majority of cities where crime is raging, and driving up rates in red and blue states, are overwhelmingly run by Democrats.

“While a state’s murder rate is perhaps politically interesting, a more accurate reflection of what is actually happening on the ground is gained by reviewing localized murder rates, such as murder rates in a city or county. What does this review show?” the analysis found. “Not surprisingly, of those 30 cities, 27 have Democratic mayors, the exceptions being Lexington and Jacksonville, which have Republican mayors, and Las Vegas, whose mayor is an Independent. And within those 30 cities there are at least 14 Soros-backed or Soros-inspired rogue prosecutors.”