November 6, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: Remembering Kristallnacht–The Night Of Broken Glass. “Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, was a nationwide anti-Jewish pogrom in Nazi Germany. It began on the evening of November 9, 1938, and continued through the next day. There were earlier ‘pogroms’ in Germany, but Kristallnacht was much more than just a pogrom. Kristallnacht was the day Hitler’s final solution came out of the closet. There were anti-Jewish riots in Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia. It was the night the Holocaust began.”