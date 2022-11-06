November 6, 2022
HE’S EXPENDABLE NOW: CNN Crushes President Joe Biden With Fact Check.
It may not be something that CNN watchers are used to seeing, but President Joe Biden got hammered by a fact check from the network.
“Gas prices weren’t over $5 when Biden took office. The Social Security hike isn’t a Biden achievement. The Trump tax cut didn’t ‘only’ go to the top 1%. Biden didn’t cut the debt in half. Biden didn’t get Congress to pass a law to forgive student debt,” CNN fact checker Daniel Dale said.
“The unemployment rate. Biden said at the Florida rally on Tuesday: ‘Unemployment is down from 6.5 to 3.5%, the lowest in 50 years.’ He said at the New Mexico rally on Thursday: ‘Unemployment rate is 3.5% – the lowest it’s been in 50 years.
“But Biden didn’t acknowledge that September’s 3.5% unemployment rate was actually a tie for the lowest in 50 years – a tie, specifically, with three months of Trump’s administration, in late 2019 and early 2020,” the fact checker said.
“Since Biden uses these campaign speeches to favorably compare his own record to Trump’s record, that omission is significant.
“The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October; that number was revealed on Friday, after these Biden comments. The rate was 6.4% in January 2021, the month Biden took office,” he said.
And of course, low information leftist voters can’t understand why the press has pivoted suddenly: Liberals rage after New York Times reports on Biden’s ‘verbal fumbles’: ‘Trying to destroy us.’
A New York Times piece pointing out President Biden’s gaffes from his Tuesday speech angered liberals on Twitter.
Furious leftists on the platform swarmed the Times senior political reporter Maggie Haberman‘s tweet linking to the story, viciously insulting her and the report for making Biden and Democrats look bad.
* * * * * * * *
Haberman drew more attention to the story by retweeting it from her own account. She may have anticipated some backlash for the piece, however, as she turned off Twitter replies to her post.
Even so, plenty of angry liberals quote-tweeted her post, and made their displeasure apparent.
University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Mark Copelovitch blasted Haberman and Baker for the piece. He tweeted, “1. ‘Excuse me,’ he said, ‘the war in Ukraine.’ 2. Beau very well may have died of brain cancer due to Iraq burn pit exposure. 3. ‘More pronounced’…were you not alive in the 1980s/90s/00s to hear Biden?”
He continued, saying, “4. Most of them haven’t been gaffes” and added, “5. Grow up.”
User Jill Levy lamented, “She is trying to destroy us.”
User “Beth” wrote, “It’s really sad what you think your job is, with your giant f—ing megaphone, during an attempted fascist takeover of our democracy.”
But the answer is quite simple: The media bail on Biden: “All polling points to Biden’s majorities in the House and Senate being wiped out come the November midterm elections. When that happens, and I mean the very next day, these innuendos and grumblings for Biden to step aside will become full-bore primal screams, and he won’t be able to survive them.”