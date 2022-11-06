November 6, 2022

WELL, THEY ALREADY KNOW HOW TO CODE, SO MAYBE THEY’LL SWITCH TO MAKING SOLAR PANELS: Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week.

The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, according to the people. Meta reported more than 87,000 employees at the end of September. Company officials already told employees to cancel nonessential travel beginning this week, the people said.

The planned layoffs would be the first broad headcount reductions to occur in the company’s 18-year history. While smaller on a percentage basis than the cuts at Twitter Inc. this past week, which hit about half of that company’s staff, the number of Meta employees expected to lose their jobs could be the largest to date at a major technology corporation in a year that has seen a tech industry retrenchment.

A spokesman for Meta declined to comment, referring The Wall Street Journal to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s recent statement that the company would “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.”