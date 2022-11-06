«
November 6, 2022

WHEN YOU’RE A LEFTIST WHO’S LOST MSNBC…: ‘We don’t feel safe:’ NY Gov. Kathy Hochul is slammed by woke MSNBC anchor over city’s crime wave, with woman raped in West Village and subway a no-go-zone as she is tied with GOP candidate Zeldin.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:14 pm
