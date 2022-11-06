November 6, 2022

THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CYCLE HAS BEGUN: Trump Engages in Friendly Fire, Goes After Ron DeSantis at Rally. “Donald Trump held a rally in Pennslyvania tonight, but as usual, the candidates running for office were an afterthought. Instead, the former president spent the majority of the time talking about himself. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a Trump rally after all, and to be sure, they can be very entertaining. Unfortunately, instead of some of the good things he said making news, there’s currently just one clip going gangbusters on Saturday night. That would be this one where Trump engaged in friendly fire by taking a very public shot at Ron DeSantis. Trump mocks DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ at a rally tonight in Pennsylvania. Personally, I’d like to at least get into mid-2023 before this stuff starts, and I don’t understand the play here aside from Trump being fearful DeSantis is going to grow his following with a blowout re-election.”