November 5, 2022

THAT’S A BOLD STRATEGY FROM BIDEN GOING INTO THE MIDTERMS — AND WINTER: Paging PA Voters: Biden Brags About Ending Industry Critical for Your State. “We’re gonna be shutting these [coal] plants down all across America, and having wind and solar.”

In September of 2019, after CNN’s seven hour “climate change town hall,” Bryan Preston wrote, “Seriously, if you see all of the above — which is just a sample — and vote for any of these people for any office at any level, it’s on you. If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela.”

And as Kate of Small Dead Animals wrote after the CNN horror show, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t mean it.”

Or to put it another way, as Joe’s old boss told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2008: “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”